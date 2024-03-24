Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale councillors heard that traders need to be told how many spaces will be available on an adjacent site to replace ones which may be removed from Bramsche Square car park.

The makeover – coming thanks to Town Deal funding – sees Todmorden Town Board wanting to create a town square capable of supporting a range of events, improve the experience of the outdoor market by improving access and services, provide increased green space and planting and change perception of the space by residents, businesses and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this will involve moving parking spaces currently at Bramsche Square, and traders are very worried about the impact this might have on their businesses.

A redesigned Bramsche Square will be able to host Todmorden’s calendar of events and festivals, says Todmorden Town Board

At a meeting of the council’s cabinet asset management and markets working party, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said the recent consultation seemed to be better received compared to previous ones and the consultants appointed had made a determined effort to speak to traders.

The council’s markets manager, John Walker, said most of the comments from traders were based around parking.

“It’s a hot topic,” he said.

Mr Walker said parking space was provided in all four options, with space being taken away from Bramsche Square incorporated at the adjacent Rose Street.

Councillor Silvia Dacre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the issue of space numbers needed clarifying to help respond to their concerns, he said.

“I think the secret there is to let them know what number of spaces, really,” he said.

Coun Dacre said the layout diagrams were still not as clear as the consultants may have intended, for example where loading and unloading areas would be.

She hoped the recent consultations would help take the project on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope we are actually, finally, getting to the stage where we know what is going to be done there and it is going to have understanding and support behind it,” she said.