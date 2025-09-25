Todmorden's Golden Lion named pub of the season by Halifax and Calderdale branch of CAMRA

The Golden Lion in Todmorden has been named as pub of the season by the Halifax and Calderdale branch of CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale).

The Golden Lion in Todmorden has been named as pub of the season by the Halifax and Calderdale branch of CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landlady Mattanee Nilavongse, known to regulars as Gig, said: "They said it was a long overdue as there are too many pubs to be considered in our area, but I’m not blaming them as there are so many great pubs in Calderdale.

"I think we were awarded this because of how we choose the beers, how we serve and because we offer reasonable prices, friendly staff, great Thai food and customers always feel welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re a traditional pub, we serve our community and offer great music.

“We’re very proud to be running the pub in this tough time because we’re seeing all our friends’ businesses close down.

“I think English ales are an important part of English heritage and the fact that CAMRA have recognised us in this way is really important.”