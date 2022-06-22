The Digital Enterprise Top-100 profiles and celebrates companies in the wider Leeds City Region that use digital technologies in innovative and transformational ways.

Among these is a local Arboricultural and Ecology consultancy business, JCA Limited, who have recently invested heavily in handheld data collection and mapping software. JCA’s investment also includes a 3D non-invasive “tree scanner” which uses sound waves to assess the internal condition of a tree, which allows an appropriate and quantifiable management recommendation to be made. The scanner precisely measures the speed of sound waves as they travel through a tree stem and helps identify issues such as internal cracks or areas of decay. JCA’s consultants can then diagnose problems or diseases before they are visible without compromising the health or stability of the tree.

This system makes a huge difference when assisting a trees overall condition, not just what can be assessed using the standard VTA (visual tree assessment) method. Falling trees and poor tree management are still responsible for perhaps 60 fatalities and injuries and millions of pounds in property damage each year.

Charles Cocking – Operations Director, Adam Saeed – Remote Data Project Officer & Richard Tamworth – IT Officer

According to Charles Cocking, Director of Operations at JCA. “Utilising high-tech equipment in our line of work is extremely beneficial to the company. The data capturing technology streamlines the entire process for a consultant, saving time, money and allowing the business to be as efficient as possible. It is important to use the most up to date technology and equipment that is available to us, in order to create sustainable tree management systems for the future, which have a wide range of uses and capabilities.