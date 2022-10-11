The event, which encourages people to spend £5 at local businesses, will be taking place in the town until October 22.

Over 100 towns and thousands of businesses across the UK are joining together to bring you very special £5 offers, to highlight the contribution to the economy that local shops and businesses bring – especially important as customers are looking at ways to save money in the coming Winter months.

“Fiver Fest happens three times per year,” said Helen Holdsworth, Project Manager of Brighouse BID, “and it is now a big part of our promotions for Brighouse. The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique.

Brighouse town centre

"Our October Fiver Fest promotion has over 26 businesses involved who have packaged up a £5 product offering for customers. The £5 offers are a great way to save money during the next few months – where everyone will be watching their pennies. Also it’s a great opportunity to perhaps take advantage of the offers and do a bit of early Christmas shopping locally!”

“The success of Fiver Fest in Brighouse shows that a small change in your spending habits can really make a difference to our high streets. Just by diverting £5 of our weekly spend to local independents - we give them a fighting chance to thrive and to keep our High Streets alive. Fiver Fest makes that easy, and it’s fun!” said Helen.

The Totally Locally Fiver Fest is a chance for independent businesses to use their collective power to encourage people back to the town centres, to say thank you to customers who supported them during these testing times and to prove once again, that the small guys can compete with the online giants and the supermarkets.

For more information on the scheme visit totallylocally.org/fiver-fest

