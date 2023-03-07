Totally Locally Fiver Fest is back in Brighouse: Two weeks of deals to support small businesses in the town

Over 100 towns and thousands of businesses across the UK are joining together to bring you very special £5 offers, to highlight the contribution to the economy that local shops and businesses bring – especially important as customers are looking at ways to save money whilst keeping spending within the local community.

“Fiver Fest happens three times per year,” said Helen Holdsworth, Project Manager of Brighouse BID, “and it is now a big part of our promotions for Brighouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique. Our March Fiver Fest promotion has over 30 businesses involved who have packaged up a £5 product offering for customers.

Totally Locally Fiver Fest is back in Brighouse

"The £5 offers are a great way to save money during the next few months – where everyone will be watching their pennies. It’s a great opportunity to come into our great little town and see what’s on offer and even for a spot of early shopping for Mother’s Day and Easter locally!”

“The success of Fiver Fest in Brighouse shows that a small change in your spending habits can really make a difference to our high streets. Just by diverting £5 of our weekly spend to local independents - we give them a fighting chance to thrive and to keep our High Streets alive. Fiver Fest makes that easy, and it’s fun!” said Helen.

Advertisement Hide Ad