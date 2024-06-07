Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors have approved a new five-year plan to boost tourism in Calderdale.

Tourism brought in £430m to the borough in 2022 but challenges ahead include boosting Calderdale towns including Brighouse and Todmorden with the aim of generating the same sort of “pull” as Hebden Bridge.

And getting visitors to stay longer is a primary goal.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said the purpose of the strategy was to give direction to Calderdale’s visitor economy over the next half decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Sarah Courtney

“From consultation, we have developed a primary aim which is to generate more and longer trips to Calderdale to benefit the local economy and increase jobs, and ensure we remain competitive, compelling and attractive as a destination,” she said.

Preserving the cultural and environmental integrity of Calderdale, creating a legacy for its people’s future was also important, said Coun Courtney (Lab, Calder).

“We want the borough to work for our residents as well as our visitors and the people who work here,” she said.

Delivering produce and places, increasing awareness and appeal of what Calderdale has to offer and managing the visitor economy effectively are aims of the strategy, said Coun Courtney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of the Council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot), said when a new senior office joined the council she always took them on a tour taking in Brighouse and Todmorden.

With Hebden Bridge already successful in attracting visitors, she said: “Why are people not going in the same numbers to Brighouse and indeed Todmorden?

“That’s one of the aims in terms of the strategy – these fantastic places should better known.”

She added: “It’s not just about attracting visitors it’s making sure that we who live in this place also feel the benefits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors heard both towns had examples of recently successfully staged events – the 1940s weekend in Brighouse and Todmorden Folk Festival – which brought people who might not otherwise visit in.