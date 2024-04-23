Tower Hill Dental Practice celebrates one year of exceptional service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Established in April 2023, Tower Hill Dental Practice has rapidly become an integral part of the local community, offering a comprehensive range of services under the guidance of a dedicated team of dental experts.

Despite its relatively young age, Tower Hill Dental Practice has quickly earned acclaim for its commitment to excellence in patient care. Offering a wide array of services encompassing general dentistry, hygienist services, and cosmetic treatments, the practice has consistently delivered accessible, high-quality care to its growing list of patients.

In the absence of NHS support or funding, CEO and Practice Manager Rachel Dilley, alongside her business partners, made the strategic decision to acquire an NHS dental practice that had unfortunately closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Undeterred by the setback, they successfully transformed it into a thriving two-surgery private practice, catering to the diverse needs of their patients.

Driven by a principal centered on patient education and proactive prevention techniques, Tower Hill Dental Practice has distinguished itself as a forward-thinking dental practice. Under the visionary leadership of Rachel Dilley, the practice has not only thrived but also garnered recognition within the industry.

In recognition of its outstanding achievements, Tower Hill Dental Practice has been honored with several prestigious awards, including the esteemed title of ‘DENTAL CLINIC OF THE YEAR – Yorkshire’ at the Prestige Awards 2023/24. The practice's commitment to excellence in both dentistry and business operations has earned it praise from industry experts and patients alike.

Rachel Dilley, in her capacity as CEO and co-owner, remains steadfast in her commitment to promoting oral health education, particularly among children and individuals with special educational needs. Through community outreach initiatives, partnerships with local schools and organisations, Tower Hill Dental Practice aims to raise awareness about the importance of preventive dentistry and educate individuals to take control of their oral health.

As Tower Hill Dental Practice celebrates its one-year anniversary, it looks forward to continuing its mission of providing exceptional dental care to the communities within Calderdale.