Town centre businesses hoping for festive boost after tough year

Town centre businesses in Halifax say they are banking on a Christmas boost to trade after an "incredibly hard" 18 months.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parking, roadworks and VAT were highlighted to the Courier recently by town centre business owners in Calderdale as major issues affecting them.

And after contending with more than a year's worth of severe disruption in Halifax town centre due to roadworks, to allow for regeneration work to take place, business owners say they can see a light at the end of the tunnel and are now hoping for a boost in trade due to the upcoming festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy Harvey, managing director of Harvey's, said: "It’s been an incredibly hard 18 months and thank you to all the customers that have supported us through it.

Halifax town centre

"Unfortunately, we have lost a substantial amount of money, meaning that investment in the business and its people has been very limited.

"However, things are improving in our area of the town and we can’t wait to welcome customers back.

"The next three months are going to be vital for business survival and it would be wonderful for people to put Halifax first this Christmas."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Bartram, who owns the Yorkshire Gallery in the Piece Hall, said: "It's been a dreadful year to be honest.

Halifax town centre

"The roadworks are a pain, they keep people away.

"I'd probably be the same. If I didn't have to come in for work, I'd think I'm not going to bother, because it's a nightmare.

"Why they're doing them all at once, god only knows.

"Why not sort out Bull Green, then when that's finished go onto the next bit, then when that's finished go onto the next bit?

"It just seems like the whole of the town centre has been dug up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think there's about four businesses since the summer (in the Piece Hall) that have closed and, truth be told, there's half-a-dozen that are probably only a couple of months away from leaving as well.

"The state of the economy and prices going up doesn't help either.

"You can see that people are being a bit more careful, because no-one knows what's round the corner.

"Obviously Christmas is coming, so hopefully that'll be a boost.

"Things are slightly improving now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Gill, from Bradley's The Jewellers, on Southgate, said: "I think we're all a bit concerned about the town.

"And it's not necessarily even just that (the roadworks), it's the lack of effort the police are putting in, even though we tell them that we're not seeing any police presence.

"They turn up for a week or two but then disappear again.

"I've heard that the market (Halifax Borough Market) is down around 35 per cent on foot-flow, and tenants are saying they're down by 50 to 60 per cent.

"We're certainly seeing less people in town and the people who are coming in are saying how difficult it is to come into Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is terrible in Halifax town centre at the minute, to navigate.

"Reps who've come to see me have said they'd just come from Leeds and it was easier to get round Leeds."

Mark added: "I've worked in Halifax now for 15, 16 years and I've just seen a gradual decline of the council wanting to solve anything in town that relates to parking.

"As the years have gone on, it's got more and more difficult to park, and more expensive to park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think people forget it's a market town and the core requirement of a town centre should be easy access so that you can come into town for an hour or two, and it should be friendly and warm, and I don't think it's any of those things at the moment.

"It feels a bit awkward at the minute the way things are going.

"My business relies less on foot-flow than, say, a sandwich shop.

"But we do rely on people floating past the windows and if those people aren't there, then our future sales could be negatively affected."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “The ambitious regeneration work in Halifax, and across the borough, is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a better place for everyone, and to make journeys quicker, safer and more welcoming when walking, wheeling, cycling or driving through town.

“We’re investing in a thriving future for the town, using funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority received from Government. Not only that, but it’s also one of the biggest investments in infrastructure that the Council has ever delivered, because we care about our towns and places and want people to choose to make a home here, work and learn here, love spending their time here and run successful businesses here.

“We know this regeneration work unfortunately brings some temporary disruption, and we’re really grateful for people’s patience. We very carefully plan everything we do to keep inconvenience to a minimum, including working on projects in stages and having staff from the construction contractor, Galliford Try, on site to help people get around safely during the most disruptive works. Work will be completed in three parts - western (which is in progress now), eastern (due to start next year) and central, with work on each section to run consecutively to help reduce disruption.

“As well as better journeys for everyone, the end result will be exciting new public spaces and better public transport links. This, plus the major projects we’ve already delivered, will all help to increase the number of people in town – including the Piece Hall transformation which continues to bring in visitors from across the world, the new bus station, improvements at Halifax Borough Market and Victoria Theatre, and Placefirst’s new £21m Bolt Works build-to-rent housing scheme. Many businesses are also opening, expanding or renovating in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The latest milestone in the A629 Phase 2 Halifax town centre project is the completion of upgrades to the junction and area at Bull Green. The full benefits of these changes will come when other phases of the project are complete, including changes to the road layout around Pellon Lane at Cow Green (where the unpopular subway is being removed), and lower down around the Victoria Theatre. The new road layout at Bull Green is safer with better visibility, and the crossings are safer and easier for everyone to use.”