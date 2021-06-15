Towngate’s former deputy chairman and assistant managing director retires after over 30 years of service

David Smith and Robin Gallagher, Towngate PLC

Having worked for the Brighouse-based company for over 30 years, Robin has been a formidable force throughout the organisation’s expansion, helping to build its portfolio of industrial property lets across Yorkshire and the North West.

His notable triumphs during his service have included establishing and developing business strategies, subsequently aiding company growth, the early mentoring of a number of company personnel, and relationship building with key members of the financial community — both regionally and nationally.

Having recently celebrated his 80th birthday and moved to a new house, Robin is looking forward to spending more time with his family. In addition, he recently completed a two-year part-time MA course in creative writing at York St John University, where he graduated with a Merit.

He is now finishing up his first year of a PhD degree and penning his fledgling novel, something he looks forward to concluding in this exciting, new chapter.