Transport firm Collett and Sons unveil new heavy lift warehouse in Elland

Calderdale based transport firm Collett & Sons Ltd have opened a new heavy lift warehouse at their Elland depot complex.
By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

The internal storage area spans an additional 750 square metres to the existing 3,800 square metres, providing a secure and efficient environment for storing valuable heavy lift cargo.

At the heart of the facility is a brand new 25 tonne capacity overhead gantry crane, offering a significant lifting capability.

The facility is equipped with drive-in roller shutter doors, each measuring 5.5 metres in width and six metres in height, ensuring ease of entry and exit for out-of-gauge cargo.

The company’s Elland depot complex now offers 4,550 square metres of internal heavy lift storage space. This expansion is further complemented by the availability of multiple gantry cranes, ranging in capacities from five to 32 tonne, ensuring the facility can handle a wide spectrum of specialist lifting requirements.

Michael Harland, sales director at Collett & Sons, said: “This significant investment and expansion highlights our dedication to providing a comprehensive and bespoke service for our client base.”