Travel business with branch in Halifax recruiting over 50 positions with relaunch of modern apprenticeship programme

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 50 positions will be created across the country. The group will release further apprenticeship opportunities for head office positions including roles within marketing, HR and IT.

The 12-month Modern Apprenticeship qualification offers an alternative to classroom style training with on-the-job learning and provides the foundation for a successful career in travel and tourism.

Jacqueline Dobson, President of Barrhead Travel, said: “As someone who started their own career through an apprenticeship scheme, I know the impact that offering young people genuine development and progression opportunities can have.

Barrhead Travel. Photo: Malcolm Cochrane Photography

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Travel and tourism have faced a challenging few years – but there’s no better time to join the industry. I’m excited to play a role in growing industry leaders of the future.”