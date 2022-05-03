Travel company with branch in Halifax launches recruitment drive with over 50 jobs available across the country

As well as discounts on holidays and high-street retailers, employees will have access to a training and development programme, as well as an uncapped earning potential with progression opportunities.

Barrhead Travel, who employ more than 500 people across 80 stores, including one at Woolshops in Halifax, is continuing to offer young people the chance to grow a prosperous career as a proud supporter of Modern Apprenticeships and the Kickstart scheme.

Jacqueline Dobson, President of Barrhead Travel, said: “Following two years of ups and downs, we’re delighted to see the tourism sector emerge once again. The renewed demand in travel has allowed us to expand our offering, in turn growing the team and offering expert training facilities.

Barrhead Travel

"Demand for travel has continued to grow by around 20% per month since January and we anticipate that the expertise of a reputable travel agent will be highly sought after.

“This is an ideal opportunity for someone interested in the travel industry and seeking a challenge with excellent career perks and prospects.”