Outdoors retailer Trespasser – which already has shops in Huddersfield, Bradford and Keighley - has chosen the town as the place to open its next store.

According to The Woolshops, the new shop will open this Saturday (May 6).

The shopping centre has posted on social media: “Woolshops Shopping Centre just got brighter!

The Woolshops, Halifax

"All new store Trespass has arrived and will be opening its doors on Saturday, May 6!

"Exploration is at the heart of Trespass. For over 30 years they have designed and produced groundbreaking performance outerwear, footwear and accessories for all types of outdoor pursuits.

