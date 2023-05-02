Trespass: Retailer opens new shop in Halifax's Woolshops shopping centre this Saturday
A new shop is opening in The Woolshops in Halifax town centre this weekend.
Outdoors retailer Trespasser – which already has shops in Huddersfield, Bradford and Keighley - has chosen the town as the place to open its next store.
According to The Woolshops, the new shop will open this Saturday (May 6).
The shopping centre has posted on social media: “Woolshops Shopping Centre just got brighter!
"All new store Trespass has arrived and will be opening its doors on Saturday, May 6!
"Exploration is at the heart of Trespass. For over 30 years they have designed and produced groundbreaking performance outerwear, footwear and accessories for all types of outdoor pursuits.
"Welcome to the Woolshops family!”