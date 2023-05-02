News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
3 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
3 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
5 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
5 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
6 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Trespass: Retailer opens new shop in Halifax's Woolshops shopping centre this Saturday

A new shop is opening in The Woolshops in Halifax town centre this weekend.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd May 2023, 18:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 18:44 BST

Outdoors retailer Trespasser – which already has shops in Huddersfield, Bradford and Keighley - has chosen the town as the place to open its next store.

According to The Woolshops, the new shop will open this Saturday (May 6).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The shopping centre has posted on social media: “Woolshops Shopping Centre just got brighter!

The Woolshops, HalifaxThe Woolshops, Halifax
The Woolshops, Halifax
Most Popular

"All new store Trespass has arrived and will be opening its doors on Saturday, May 6!

"Exploration is at the heart of Trespass. For over 30 years they have designed and produced groundbreaking performance outerwear, footwear and accessories for all types of outdoor pursuits.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Welcome to the Woolshops family!”

Read More
HERE
Related topics:HalifaxWoolshops Shopping CentreBradford