Turners of Rishworth: New family- run traditional butchers and farm shop opens its doors in Calderdale village

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Calderdale now has a new farm shop and butchers.

Turners of Rishworth is a family-run business which has opened at Rishworth Business Complex on Oldham Road, next to Cinnamon Lounge.

The traditional store opened yesterday, thanking everyone who has been involved with getting the new business up and running.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team posted: "Being full carcass butchers, we will be offering a full range of fresh meat produce all prepared by ourselves on site from local farms, hung and matured in our cold rooms.

The team from Turners of RishworthThe team from Turners of Rishworth
The team from Turners of Rishworth

"Our in-house bakery will be offering a vast range of homemade pies, meals and confectionery – all to our own recipes – with seasonings produced in Yorkshire, using the quality raw ingredients as available in the shop.”

Other produce on sale include bread from The Handmade Bakery in Slaithwaite, milk from David Hamer of Rishworth, dairy produce from Longley Farm in Holmfirth, free range eggs from Knowl End Farm in Todmorden and ice-cream from Just Jenny's in Barkisland.

Related topics:Calderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice