Calderdale now has a new farm shop and butchers.

Turners of Rishworth is a family-run business which has opened at Rishworth Business Complex on Oldham Road, next to Cinnamon Lounge.

The traditional store opened yesterday, thanking everyone who has been involved with getting the new business up and running.

The team posted: "Being full carcass butchers, we will be offering a full range of fresh meat produce all prepared by ourselves on site from local farms, hung and matured in our cold rooms.

"Our in-house bakery will be offering a vast range of homemade pies, meals and confectionery – all to our own recipes – with seasonings produced in Yorkshire, using the quality raw ingredients as available in the shop.”

Other produce on sale include bread from The Handmade Bakery in Slaithwaite, milk from David Hamer of Rishworth, dairy produce from Longley Farm in Holmfirth, free range eggs from Knowl End Farm in Todmorden and ice-cream from Just Jenny's in Barkisland.