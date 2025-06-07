TV presenter Stacey Solomon pays a visit to Barnyard Antiques in Holywell Green

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Jun 2025, 04:00 BST

Stacey Solomon was spotted visiting an antiques centre in Calderdale yesterday (Friday).

The TV presenter paid a visit to Barnyard Antiques in Holywell Green on a break from filming BBC series Sort Your Life Out.

Leaving the shop with a handful of items Stacey said: “it’s a successful trip”.

Sharing her purchases with her 6.1m Instagram followers she came home with jars, a stone duck, basket, vintage spirit level and a nutcracker.

Barnyard Antiques on Stainland Road is no stranger to famous faces.

Last year it was visited by antiques experts Margie Cooper and Mark Hill for an episode of BBC’s Antiques Road Trip.

