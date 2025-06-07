Stacey Solomon was spotted visiting an antiques centre in Calderdale yesterday (Friday).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TV presenter paid a visit to Barnyard Antiques in Holywell Green on a break from filming BBC series Sort Your Life Out.

Leaving the shop with a handful of items Stacey said: “it’s a successful trip”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing her purchases with her 6.1m Instagram followers she came home with jars, a stone duck, basket, vintage spirit level and a nutcracker.

Barnyard Antiques on Stainland Road is no stranger to famous faces.

Last year it was visited by antiques experts Margie Cooper and Mark Hill for an episode of BBC’s Antiques Road Trip.