Delhi Wala on Bull Green has been shortlisted as Takeaway of the Year, while Anisa’s Indian Takeaway in Hipperholme has been shortlisted as Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year

The public voted for their local curry house to be shortlisted ahead of the ceremony later this year in Birmingham.

Finalists include establishments from all corners of England with categories including takeaways, chefs, catering companies, fine dining and street food.