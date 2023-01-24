News you can trust since 1853
Two Calderdale pubs named in Gastropubs top 100 guide

Two Calderdale inns have been featured in this year’s Estrella Damm Top 100 Gastropubs list.

By Tom Scargill
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 5:08pm
Shibden Mill Inn near Halifax
Shibden Mill Inn near Halifax

The highest-placed Yorkshire pub is Michelin-starred The Angel at Hetton, which drops from fourth place in 2022 to sixth this year.

Shibden Mill Inn, on the historic Shibden Hall estate near Halifax, famed for its Gentleman Jack connections, is 14th, and the second Calderdale entry in 21st place is The Moorcock Inn near Sowerby Bridge – though it is due to close this month as its owners are not renewing their lease.

Estrella Damm has sponsored the list for eight of the past 14 years, collating votes from pub owners, food critics and industry experts.

