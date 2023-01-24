The highest-placed Yorkshire pub is Michelin-starred The Angel at Hetton, which drops from fourth place in 2022 to sixth this year.

Shibden Mill Inn, on the historic Shibden Hall estate near Halifax, famed for its Gentleman Jack connections, is 14th, and the second Calderdale entry in 21st place is The Moorcock Inn near Sowerby Bridge – though it is due to close this month as its owners are not renewing their lease.