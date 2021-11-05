Two Calderdale restaurants named in AA Restaurant Guide 2022

The Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax and the Moorcock Inn, Norland have both been named in the guide.

The 512-page guide, now in its 28th edition, awards restaurants between one and five rosettes.

One rosette is awarded to restaurants that 'stand out in their local area'.

The best restaurants in their local area get two rosettes.

Outstanding restaurants that 'demand national recognition well beyond their local area' receive three rosettes.

Four rosette restaurants are roughly on a par with Michelin starred restaurants.

A five rosettes restaurant means it's the best in the world. It's roughly equivalent to two or three Michelin stars.

Back in July the eatery was named as the best pub in West Yorkshire at the National Pub and Bar awards 2021.

The Moorcock Inn, Norland was also named in the 2022 guide.