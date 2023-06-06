Two Calderdale towns to lose banks as banking giant announces more branch closures
The banking giant says a shift towards online banking is behind it closing 53 branches across the UK.
They include the Lloyds bank in Brighouse, which will close on October 10, and the Halifax in Todmorden, which will be replaced by a “community banker” from September 28 – a staff member who will provide face-to-face banking services in the area.
A Lloyds spokesperson said the move had been brought about by its customers increasingly switching to online and mobile banking.
They added: “Alongside our digital and mobile banking options, we’re introducing more community bankers to provide face-to-face banking support in communities.
"Customers can also bank with us over the phone, through the Post Office or in a banking hub. All colleagues at these branches will be offered a role at another branch or elsewhere in our business.”