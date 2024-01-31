Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fit20, a franchise run by husband and wife Loma and Katherine Kivalu, will open in the first week of February offering a fitness studio and a sports massage clinic.

Also opening at the business park, on Bradford Road, is Compass HV Services Ltd, run by Michael and Siobhan Kaye, which specialises in high and low voltage system protection.

Katherine also works as a dentist at Greenside Dental Care in Cleckheaton, while Loma is a semi-professional rugby player and a certified sports massage therapist and will be offering his services from the unit. The couple live in Northowram.

"Loma’s passion lies in rehabilitation and helping individuals realise their potential,” Katherine said.

"His dream of establishing a gym for those uncomfortable in traditional settings aligns seamlessly with Fit20’s ethos.

"We use low impact, high intensity training to build strength, which has countless health benefits.

"There are over 120 studios worldwide and more than 20,000 members. We are excited to introduce Halifax residents to this transformative approach, helping people to become fitter, stronger and healthier."

Katherine said the business has already had a lot of interest through social media and word of mouth.

"We can help those who lack time, confidence and motivation for conventional gyms,” she added.

"The increasing popularity of Fit20 nationally reflects a changing mindset where health is considered a necessity, not a luxury.

"The public recognise spending their hard-earned money on their health is a valuable investment that improves their quality of life.”

Compass HV Services has already been open for 10 years in Brighouse and employs eight members of staff.

"We previously had offices in Brighouse and it was time for a move due to our expanding business and having outgrown the previous space,” said Siobhan.