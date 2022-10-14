See if your favourite bakery, cake and coffee shop, or afternoon tea establishment makes the list.
1. To celebrate UK Baking Week, here are our top 10 suggestions for where you could get a tasty baked treat in Calderdale.
1. Big Shots Cafe, Thornhill Beck Lane, Brighouse.
Photo: Charles Round
2. Oddies Bakery, Bond Street, Todmorden
Photo: Google Street View
3. Muse Music and Love Cafe, Albert Street, Hebden Bridge
Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Coffee on the Bean, Skircoat Green Road, Halifax
Photo: Google Streetview