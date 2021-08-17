UK travel agency to open a new shop in Halifax

UK travel agency to open new shop in Halifax

The move marks the resumption of the agency’s expansion project, made possible by returning confidence in the travel sector alongside growing demand for the services of a travel agent.

The brand-new store located in Woolshops Shopping Centre, will open next month with an official launch party to celebrate a new beginning for the team of four - most of whom have been working remotely since 2019.

Despite the continued effects of the pandemic, the Scottish-headquartered agency who now have over 85 locations throughout the UK, says it is committed to its pre-pandemic expansion pledge in communities across the country.

Jacqueline Dobson, President of Barrhead Travel, is confident that the ‘high street agent’ will make an almighty comeback, chiming with reports from ABTA that suggest people are 20% more likely to use a travel agent than pre-pandemic.

She said: “We are delighted to bring our trusted brand to the people of Halifax as part of our continued to commitment to high street retail.

“There is an incredible pent-up demand for travel later this year and beyond and, as holidays become more accessible, it is important that people lean on the knowledge and protection that a reputable travel agent can offer.

"With so many changes in travel guidance, holidaymakers are not only turning to our experts for inspiration, they’re turning to us as they know we have the expertise to support them with changing travel advice, entry requirements and testing.

“While we have a great virtual service in operation, it was important to us that we have our consultants available on our customers’ doorsteps to offer them a human connection with someone who is highly qualified in navigating the travel landscape - and someone they can trust.”

The Halifax store will be led by manager, Hannah Dupuy, and a team of travel specialists with over 60 years of collective experience.

The agency will specialise in all holiday offerings including cruise, staycations, touring, wedding and honeymoons, city and beach breaks – all tailor-made to each customer.

Barrhead Travel Halifax Store Manager, Hannah Dupuy, said: “I am so excited to be reunited with my team in Halifax, welcoming customers both old and new. After what has been a tumultuous period for many, it feels like a new beginning for travel agents.