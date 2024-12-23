UK’s largest volunteer-run theatre celebrates six-figure grant
Steve Clarkson, Project Manager at the Hippodrome, said: “This funding is a significant milestone for our ‘Raise The Roof Project,’ which will transform and future-proof our historic Edwardian theatre, ensuring its place at the heart of the community for generations to come.”
The ambitious scheme is a key project in the Todmorden Town Deal programme and will see the Hippodrome extended to include a larger foyer, improved entrance areas, and exciting new performance, exhibition, and rehearsal spaces.
It will also provide a home for a remarkable archive, which celebrates the rich history of the 116-year-old theatre. The Hippodrome is entirely owned and run by volunteers with over 73,000 hours of volunteer time dedicated in the last year.
Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton -Glynn said: “Culture plays an important role in enriching our communities and boosting the local economy in Calder Valley. I am delighted by the news that Todmorden Hippodrome has been awarded £275,000 in government funding for their 'Raising the Roof' project. This will help renovate and expand this much-loved Edwardian building, allowing more people to access the arts and community spaces.
Helen Clarkson, chair of TAODS (Todmorden Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society), said: “We’re thrilled to receive this support from the Community Ownership Fund. This grant brings us closer to realising our vision of a fully modernised, accessible, and sustainable theatre.
"The Raise The Roof Project is about more than bricks and mortar; it’s about ensuring the Hippodrome can continue to be a space for creativity, community, and culture for another 100 years.”
The minister for local growth, Alex Norris, said: “We’ve prioritised these grants to help preserve and upgrade what these vital places offer to their communities – whether that’s improving access to sport and education, tackling loneliness or boosting family services for parents and children.