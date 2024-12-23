UK’s largest volunteer-run theatre celebrates six-figure grant

By steve clarkson
Contributor
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 12:20 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 13:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Volunteers at the Hippodrome Theatre in Todmorden are celebrating receiving a £275,000 grant from the final round of the Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

Steve Clarkson, Project Manager at the Hippodrome, said: “This funding is a significant milestone for our ‘Raise The Roof Project,’ which will transform and future-proof our historic Edwardian theatre, ensuring its place at the heart of the community for generations to come.”

The ambitious scheme is a key project in the Todmorden Town Deal programme and will see the Hippodrome extended to include a larger foyer, improved entrance areas, and exciting new performance, exhibition, and rehearsal spaces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will also provide a home for a remarkable archive, which celebrates the rich history of the 116-year-old theatre. The Hippodrome is entirely owned and run by volunteers with over 73,000 hours of volunteer time dedicated in the last year.

Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn with members of the Youth Theatre at the recent community cinema launch.Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn with members of the Youth Theatre at the recent community cinema launch.
Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn with members of the Youth Theatre at the recent community cinema launch.

Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton -Glynn said: “Culture plays an important role in enriching our communities and boosting the local economy in Calder Valley. I am delighted by the news that Todmorden Hippodrome has been awarded £275,000 in government funding for their 'Raising the Roof' project. This will help renovate and expand this much-loved Edwardian building, allowing more people to access the arts and community spaces.

Helen Clarkson, chair of TAODS (Todmorden Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society), said: “We’re thrilled to receive this support from the Community Ownership Fund. This grant brings us closer to realising our vision of a fully modernised, accessible, and sustainable theatre.

"The Raise The Roof Project is about more than bricks and mortar; it’s about ensuring the Hippodrome can continue to be a space for creativity, community, and culture for another 100 years.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The minister for local growth, Alex Norris, said: “We’ve prioritised these grants to help preserve and upgrade what these vital places offer to their communities – whether that’s improving access to sport and education, tackling loneliness or boosting family services for parents and children.

Related topics:GovernmentTodmordenAlex NorrisCulture
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice