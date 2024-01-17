Pub and restaurant owners in Calderdale say times are tough and are warning that closures in the area are on the cards.

Businesses throughout the borough are being squeezed by increasing costs due to rising inflation and a reduction in revenue due to the cost-of-living crisis.

People tightening their belts after Christmas could also be a factor, resulting in hospitality businesses across the region fearing for their futures.

George Khandolishvili, who took over as owner of Gio's restaurant in Hipperholme just over three years ago, said: "It's very tough, everything's so expensive.

"We try to keep a balance for our customers and keep fair prices and fair wages for our staff as well.

"We're trying jazz nights once a month, tasting menu's, just something different to try and attract customers.

"I am concerned but I'm also optimistic. I've been in the trade for over 30 years now and I want to say I've seen it all but I haven't.

"I have so much passion for this industry and as much as things are hard, I'm not going to give up.

"I'm just trying change things round and adapt and think 'how can I make it better?"

James Thompson, from Pride and Provenance in Halifax town centre, says business is incredibly challenging and very worrying.

"Whilst we expect seasonal variations and January is always a quieter time of year, compared to last year, the number of people visiting the restaurant is significantly less," he said.

"All good hospitality owners and operators expect seasonal changes; we accept it and plan for it. But this year is different, and the threat is ominously real.

"Coupled with costs that have risen over the past 12 months; energy, rents, food, alcohol, we simply can’t pass all of those increases onto our guests so our ability to make any money at all has gone.

"It’s important to note that this is not a new phenomenon; this has been building since the end of Covid.

"There has been little to no respite for independent hospitality businesses."

James believes the cost of living crisis is having a huge impact on both his business and industry.

"Even in areas where we know there will be higher levels of disposable income, people are having to make reasoned decisions about what they can spend their money on," he said.

"I’m usually an optimist. Having steered this business through opening in 2018, into Covid, diversifying, expanding, and winning countless awards on the way I would like to think that we will be one of the few that make it. But I’m not so sure anymore.

"A dire economy with no plan to get us out of the flatline we are experiencing, ever increasing costs, a further alcohol duty review in August, a VAT system where we are unfairly penalised against other industries and countries.

"And the greatest impact will be felt with the independents which are the bedrock of our industry and provide vital employment to the local economy along with community and cultural benefits our independent hospitality businesses bring to our towns.

"As an industry we desperately need to find a voice and shout loudly otherwise we will all vanish and what an absolute disgrace that would be."

Mark Parkinson, from the Fleece Inn, Ripponden, said: "It's a trying time for all in the hospitality sector.

"At the Fleece we're doing 50 per cent off meals during the week during January and February to bring customers in as its a quiet time.

"The biggest cost we have are staff overheads and paying wages."

John Priest, from the Malthouse in Rishworth, said: "We are typically quiet in January, and it's slightly too early to say whether it's more so than in previous years.

"Over the last couple of years, the quiet months are getting that much quieter.

"We feel that we are doing a lot of things right as a business, and hope that can result in a successful year for us.

"Cost of living, coupled with the upcoming minimum wage increase, will make this year the toughest in recent memory for the majority of hospitality businesses, and unfortunately we are likely to see a lot of closures in the area.

"The cost of living crisis is the primary factor, and this seems to be magnified year on year."

Halifax blogger Shannon Palmer is among those trying to fight back though, and help give a voice to struggling businesses.

She writes for six local magazines championing small businesses and events and has a regular radio segment talking all things local and what's going on around Halifax.

"Restauraunts and hospitality are having a trying time through the winter season and having to work even harder, putting half price menus out to keep businesses afloat," she said.

"I'm trying to help as many businesses and champion them where I can through the platforms that I'm on, including my award winning blog, magazine pieces, radio and social media platforms.

"It's really important to stay local and shop local this time of the year

"I'm trying to champion small local businesses through these months and get their names out through my blogging and articles to help them gain custom.