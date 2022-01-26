Unify PR & Marketing announces two senior promotions within its growing team

Olivia Brackenridge and Sarah Hinchliffe

Both promotions recognise the huge contribution that these individual team members make to the business and reflect their strategic positions, managing and directing high profile client accounts within the interiors and housewares space.

The new management restructure will support the agency’s ambitious growth plan and brings a renewed energy to the team who has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure clients received the same gold level standard of service.

Sarah Hinchliffe has been promoted from Senior PR Manager to Head of PR in recognition of true love for PR and experience directing the company’s biggest accounts. With over 10 years PR experience, Sarah has been part of the Unify team since the start, and now has responsibility for all PR account direction, alongside the agency’s founder.

Olivia Brackenridge has been promoted from Marketing & Communications Manager to Senior PR & Marketing Manager to reflect her role leading accounts across B2B and B2C marketing and PR campaigns. Also a founding member of the business, Liv overseas all digital activity for clients together with marketing and ad buying.

Emma Leonard, managing director of Unify explains: “I’m hugely proud of the whole team and how they have responded to the uncertain times we’ve faced. The level of positivity and resilience they bring is hugely impressive.