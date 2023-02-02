Unify PR & Marketing extends its client roster, adding two more iconic British housewares brands to its list

A specialist PR and influencer marketing agency, Unify has built a strong reputation for supporting both homegrown and international brands within the interiors and housewares industries. The team will be building on its extensive experience of delivering national campaigns and its impressive network of journalists and influencers to generate stand out results for these two icons of the housewares world.

The new account wins come as a result of the agency’s successful track record working with Viners and Typhoon, two other brands within The Rayware Group portfolio. Based on the results generated by Unify and the company’s aim to streamline its PR outreach activities, Unify will take over both accounts as of the start of February with a remit to drive forward PR and digital content creation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilner is recognised for its range of glass storage jars, bottles and tools for creating homemade foods such as jams, pickles and preserves. Mason Cash is steeped in British heritage spanning over 200 years, and is best known for its iconic mixing bowl.

Following a successful pitch, Unify has added two new iconic British brands to its growing client list, welcoming Kilner and Mason Cash

Emma Leonard, managing director of Unify explains: “The team and I are all hugely passionate about interiors and housewares. Whether it’s in or outside the home, a residential or commercial setting, we love to represent brands in these key specialist markets.