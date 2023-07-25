News you can trust since 1853
Union Cross Hotel: Halifax town centre pub forced to close by environmental health over 'rodent infestation'

A Halifax town centre pub was forced to close temporarily after rodents were discovered.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST

Calderdale Council applied to a court to shut The Union Cross Hotel, on Old Market, earlier this month because of a “rodent infestation”.

Its application for a hygiene emergency prohibition order was granted by Bradford Magistrates Court on July 12.

The pub has since reopened after environmental health officers from the council were satisfied food could be served again without any risk to the public.

Councillor Jenny Lynn
The company which owns the pub and many others across the country, Stonegate Group, told the Courier that old outbuildings have been attended to and ongoing treatment and monitoring is now in place.

Councillor Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said taking legal action is always a last resort for the council but it will not tolerate any businesses putting people at risk.

She added she hoped the case would send a clear message to other businesses.

“Protecting the health and safety of our communities is one of our most important roles,” she said.

Union Cross Hotel on Old Market in Halifax town centre

"We had to seek a formal closure of the Union Cross in Halifax town centre due to a rodent infestation at the premises.

"We applied to the court for a hygiene emergency prohibition order, which requires the business to remain closed until our environmental health officers are satisfied that the premises can operate hygienically again and serve food without any risk to the public.

“Taking legal action is always a last resort for us. We work hard to give Calderdale businesses the direction and information they need to comply with food hygiene and safety requirements, but we won’t hesitate to use our enforcement powers when the circumstances and evidence require us to do so.

“We hope this case sends out a clear message that we won’t tolerate any business activity that puts people at risk.”

A spokesperson for Stonegate Group said: “The Union Cross is now open and trading following our tenant working closely with the local authority and environmental contractors.

"Old outbuildings have been attended to and ongoing treatment and monitoring is now in place.”

