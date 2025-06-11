Unity Business Centre tenant scoops prestigious national design award for third time

The Monkey Puzzle Tree has been awarded its third Design Guild Mark for creating the striking ‘Disorder in Stasis’ wallpaper now adorning bedroom walls at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Leeds city centre.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established by The Furniture Makers’ Company, the Design Guild Mark is a non-profit award programme that recognises the highest standards of British design and innovation.

Founded in 2017 by Charlotte Raffo, The Monkey Puzzle Tree is based in Unity Business Centre, one of three business locations in Leeds managed by Unity Enterprise (UE) - the not-for-profit subsidiary of BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise - which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Monkey Puzzle Tree collaborates with Yorkshire-based artists to create locally manufactured wallpapers and fabrics for interiors with a twist and a conscience.

Charlotte Raffo and Joel Weaver from The Monkey Puzzle Tree with their Design Guild Mark award

Charlotte worked with Harrogate artist Joel Weaver, an alum of Damien Hirst’s studio, to create the prize-winning wallpaper.

Commenting on the award, Charlotte said: "It's a genuine surprise and real honour to receive a Design Guild Mark for our ‘Disorder in Stasis’ wallpaper.

“When you devote your whole soul to something - in our case, designing wallpapers and fabrics outside of the conventional, and championing the North of England's creativity and productivity - this kind of recognition can make the many challenges feel worthwhile.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Green, UE Manager, said: “We are thrilled at The Monkey Puzzle Tree’s latest achievement.

“After being made redundant, Charlotte set up the company with a mission to help industry and artists.

“She is a true role model at Unity Business Centre who has shown what can be done with talent, drive and professional business support.”

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “UE exists to empower aspiring entrepreneurs, often from some of the most deprived communities in Leeds, to follow their business dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Across the three centres, UE provides affordable units for 93 diverse enterprises employing more than 1,200 people. That makes an enormous difference to local economic prosperity and improves many lives.

“The Monkey Puzzle Tree is a shining example of business success. Huge congratulations to Charlotte and Joel.”