Unity Homes and Enterprise invites applications for Chair and Board positions

Leeds-based BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise is recruiting a new Chair and Board members.

Unity was formed in 1987 with the aim of building a strong BME community housing association to meet the urgent housing needs of black and minority ethnic communities in the city.

The initial focus was on Chapeltown, but this widened to other areas of Leeds including Harehills, Beeston, Holbeck, Chapel Allerton and Pudsey, and more recently to Kirklees.

With a turnover of £6.8 million and an annual investment in new and existing homes of around £6.5 million, Unity currently manages almost 1,400 properties for tenants from all communities and ethnic backgrounds.

Unity Homes and Enterprise head office in Chapeltown

In 2000 the association established its not-for-profit subsidiary company, Unity Enterprise, to support local entrepreneurial activity. It now provides 142 affordable business units for more than 80 diverse businesses across three centres in Leeds. Collectively, these organisations employ more than 1,200 people.

Working alongside housing officers, Unity’s Employment Services team helps unemployed people in hard-to-reach communities to find jobs, access training and education opportunities or work as a community volunteer.

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “We are seeking a Chair who understands what great Board culture looks like and has the ability to harness and maximise the effectiveness of our Board, to maintain our high standards of governance.

“Previous non-executive board level experience, and experience of chairing are important, but we are open to this being a first full Board Chair role. An understanding of the housing sector would be beneficial but is not essential.

“We are also wishing to recruit new Board members who share our passion and drive to help people create a better future for themselves and their communities.

“Their readiness to engage, ability to demonstrate that they share our absolute passion for what we do, and commitment to our social purpose are every bit as important as their skill set.”

Applications for all positions close on Tuesday 6 May 2025 at 9am.

Job packs can be downloaded at www.campbelltickell.com/jobs