Up to £1,000 on offer to hold events in Halifax town centre
Discover Halifax’s Event Match-Funding Scheme is designed for levy-paying businesses who want to hold events that will bring life to the town centre and encourage footfall.
“This scheme is about empowering businesses to create events that not only boost their own trade but also enhance the wider town centre,” said a spokesperson for Discover Halifax.
“We know that well-planned events help increase footfall, and we want to make it easier for businesses to deliver events that drive sales and engagement.”
Businesses can apply for the cash for events such as themed shopping experiences such as late-night shopping and seasonal markets; cultural activities like art trails, street performances and workshops; community festivals that involve multiple businesses; and promotions that encourage cross-business collaboration, such as loyalty schemes.
Applications must be submitted by Friday, February 28 and can be made online at https://forms.gle/Wk5ryAncwpMRiYbV8