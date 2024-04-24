Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Uptown Boutique, on Union Street, has announced its last day of trading will be this Saturday (April 27).

The shop’s owners described the decision as very hard to make.

In a post on Facebook, they said: “Unfortunately, we will be closing our doors after 16 years in business.

"As you will all be aware, businesses after lockdown have struggled a lot.

"Unfortunately, people don’t support small businesses like ourselves like they used to.

"This journey that we have been on has had many highs and lows and we would just like to thank every single one of our customers who have supported us throughout this business venture but sadly it will be coming to an end.”