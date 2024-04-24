Uptown Boutique: Halifax ladies fashion store shutting after 16 years because 'people don't support small businesses like they used to'

A Halifax clothing store which has been in the town for 16 years is closing down.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Apr 2024, 17:16 BST
Uptown Boutique, on Union Street, has announced its last day of trading will be this Saturday (April 27).

The shop’s owners described the decision as very hard to make.

In a post on Facebook, they said: “Unfortunately, we will be closing our doors after 16 years in business.

Uptown Boutique on Union Street in Halifax is shuttingUptown Boutique on Union Street in Halifax is shutting
"As you will all be aware, businesses after lockdown have struggled a lot.

"Unfortunately, people don’t support small businesses like ourselves like they used to.

"This journey that we have been on has had many highs and lows and we would just like to thank every single one of our customers who have supported us throughout this business venture but sadly it will be coming to an end.”

The shop is holding a closing down sale during its last days of being open before it shuts on Saturday that will be cash only.

