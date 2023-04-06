Urban, at Broad Street Plaza, says it had to shut because of maintenance issues.

It reopened on Friday (March 31).

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “Our closure was a couple of months and was a difficult choice we had to make due to some maintenance issues that took longer than expected to resolve.

Urban at Halifax's Broad Street Plaza

"We are happy to confirm that we have got everything up to scratch now and do not foresee any further closures.”

Urban opened in Halifax in June where Pizza Express used to be, between Vue cinema and The Percy Shaw.

