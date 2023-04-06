News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
1 minute ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
1 hour ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
1 hour ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
2 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
2 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care

Urban Burger: Halifax town centre burger restaurant open again after having to shut for two months

A burger restaurant in Halifax town centre has now reopened after having to close for two months.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read

Urban, at Broad Street Plaza, says it had to shut because of maintenance issues.

It reopened on Friday (March 31).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “Our closure was a couple of months and was a difficult choice we had to make due to some maintenance issues that took longer than expected to resolve.

Urban at Halifax's Broad Street PlazaUrban at Halifax's Broad Street Plaza
Urban at Halifax's Broad Street Plaza
Most Popular

"We are happy to confirm that we have got everything up to scratch now and do not foresee any further closures.”

Urban opened in Halifax in June where Pizza Express used to be, between Vue cinema and The Percy Shaw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The chain also has restaurants in Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham.

Read More
HERE
HalifaxPizza ExpressBarnsleyDoncasterRotherham