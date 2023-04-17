'Use us or lose us' plea as Calderdale newsagents and post office owner starts taking Sundays off for first time in 34 years
A Calderdale village newsagents and post office will close on Sundays for the first time in 34 years.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Brookes’ Newsagents in Mytholmroyd has urged people to “use or lose” the store amidst rising costs.
Yesterday (April 16) was their last Sunday-opening.
The owner said: “I am sorry but rising costs, lack of customers and the need for a day off after 34 years has made me make this decision."Unfortunately the old saying comes to mind – use us or loose us!”