'Use us or lose us' plea as Calderdale newsagents and post office owner starts taking Sundays off for first time in 34 years

A Calderdale village newsagents and post office will close on Sundays for the first time in 34 years.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read

Brookes’ Newsagents in Mytholmroyd has urged people to “use or lose” the store amidst rising costs.

Yesterday (April 16) was their last Sunday-opening.

The owner said: “I am sorry but rising costs, lack of customers and the need for a day off after 34 years has made me make this decision."Unfortunately the old saying comes to mind – use us or loose us!”

Brookes' Newsagents in MytholmroydBrookes' Newsagents in Mytholmroyd
