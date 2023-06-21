'Use us or lose us' plea from Halifax Borough Market trader as scaffolding goes up

Baby clothing and accessories boutique Baby Bunting, which has been in the market for seven years, has issued a “use us or lose us plea” as work takes place to improve the area.

The business has posted: “I know it is very dark with the scaffolding in place but please continue to try and support my business if you can.

"I absolutely love my business and have worked extremely hard over the last seven years to build it up.

Scaffolding has gone up inside Halifax Borough Market

"As the saying goes ‘if you don't use us, you will lose us’. Thank you all for your support over the years.”

Work is underway to renovate the market thanks to cash from the Future High Street Fund.

Another stall in the market – M and M Kids – has announced it will close on July 31.