'Use us or lose us' plea from Halifax Borough Market trader as scaffolding goes up

A stallholder is urging shoppers to support Halifax Borough Market’s traders and not be put off by scaffolding making the area “dark”.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:47 BST

Baby clothing and accessories boutique Baby Bunting, which has been in the market for seven years, has issued a “use us or lose us plea” as work takes place to improve the area.

The business has posted: “I know it is very dark with the scaffolding in place but please continue to try and support my business if you can.

"I absolutely love my business and have worked extremely hard over the last seven years to build it up.

Scaffolding has gone up inside Halifax Borough Market
Scaffolding has gone up inside Halifax Borough Market
"As the saying goes ‘if you don't use us, you will lose us’. Thank you all for your support over the years.”

Work is underway to renovate the market thanks to cash from the Future High Street Fund.

Another stall in the market – M and M Kids – has announced it will close on July 31.

The trader is urging people to keep shopping in the marketThe trader is urging people to keep shopping in the market
The trader is urging people to keep shopping in the market
