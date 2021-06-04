Vacant Halifax mill goes up for sale with plans to convert it into apartments

Greenwood's Mill has been put on the market with Walker Singletons for offers in excess of £750,000.

The Grade I listed building neighbours the Piece Hall, Square Chapel and sits opposite Halifax train station and Eureka Children’s museum and the Halifax Industrial Museum.

In the brochure for the building it says: "The property briefly comprises a substantial former textile mill being of stone built construction under a newly installed dual-pitched blue slate covered roof.

Greenwood's Mill in Halifax

"The majority of the accommodation is provided over five principal floors with additional small section of lower ground floor accessed from Dispensary Walk.

"The building effectively sits on its own footprint with pedestrian access at both ground and lower ground levels due to the sloping nature of the site.

"The building has been stripped out to provide a shell state awaiting redevelopment.

"The property is not currently connected to mains services but these are available from Square Road."

A planning application is currently pending consideration for the conversion of the vacant building to form 31 residential units with a leisure/gym unit.

In May 2019 a huge blaze saw firefighters work around the clock to save the building and businesses.

Prior to the fire it was occupied for a mix of uses including a gymnasium, dance academy, business centre, hair salon, clothes boutique and photography studio.