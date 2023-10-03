It was once threatened with legal action by one of the top hotel’s in the country but now this well-known Brighouse venue’s car park could become a car wash.

A planning application has been submitted to turn the car park at the dance hall and leisure venue facility on Bradford Road, which was most recently Venue 73 but is also well known as the Ritz Ballroom, into a hand car wash “with construction of associated buildings”.

According to the application form, the change of use started in June but has not yet been completed.

The new venture would employ eight part-time staff.

It proposes to open from 8am until 8pm Monday to Saturday and 9am until 6pm on Saturdays.

The application is available to view and comment on via the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.

The application number is 23/00835/FUL.

It has already attracted more than 30 comments from members of the public.

One Brighouse resident has commented: “I strongly object to this eyesore.

"Brighouse doesn't not need another car wash and particularly not one located on a notoriously busy junction.

"This will cause further congestion and safety issues at an already bad junction.

"The water draining off in winter will likely freeze and cause slip hazards to both pedestrians and motorists alike.”

Another has commented: “Under no circumstances can this be allowed, this road is already too busy it is on a major bus route.

"Having a car wash there is an accident waiting to happen.