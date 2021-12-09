Vet practice’s memorial tree bringing festive cheer to owners and their pets

Shearbridge Veterinary Centre has placed a Christmas tree in reception of its two surgeries in Queensbury and Hipperholme where owners can have their pet’s name on hanging

decorations with a special message.

For every pet honoured, the practice is donating £1 to The Cinnamon Trust, a charity that brings peace of mind and practical help to the elderly and terminally ill.

The memorial tree at the vets

The Cinnamon Trust seeks to relieve the anxieties, problems, and sometimes injustices, faced by elderly and terminally ill people and their pets, whether providing practical help like walking a dog for a housebound owner, organising a foster home for pets whose owners face a spell in hospital or providing long-term care for pets whose owners have died.

The Trust also provides long-term care for pets whose owners have died or moved into residential accommodation which will not accept pets.

Arrangements are made between owners and The Trust well in advance so owners do have peace of mind in the knowledge that their beloved companion will have a safe and happy future.

The memory tree has raised hundreds of pounds for charities and worthy causes over the years and clients visiting either branch of Shearbridge Vets are also invited to make a donation.

Veterinary nurse Sarah Hosty, who organises the annual fundraising, said: “The memory tree is always popular with owners who have lost their beloved pets, especially as Christmas is an poignant time and people want to remember their pets. The decorations have their pet’s name on, making it very personal and even more special.

“The Cinnamon Trust organises a national network of more than 18,000 volunteers to help when any aspect of day to day care poses a problem for people and it helps more than 140,000 people each year with their pets. We’re not sure how much we will raise, but with the support of our generous clients, we hope it will be a good amount.”