VIDEO: See virtual tour of exciting new plans for Westgate Arcade expansion in Halifax town centre

An artist impression of the project.

The expansion of the Westgate Arcade is stepping up a gear, with the firm in charge of the project starting to advertise for tenants.

The Holdsworth Group, which owns the arcade, was given approval to develop Horton House and the surrounding area back in 2018 but the expansion was delayed by the pandemic.

Westgate Arcade Manager David Riley said the firm is looking forward to welcoming tenants to become part of the “vibrant and successful” shopping centre.

“We are delighted that we can at last begin work on this project, as it was scheduled for last year, but delayed by Covid-19,” he said.

“Here at the Holdsworth Group we are passionate about making Halifax a better place and, through the great success of the Westgate Arcade, we are now in a position to add something very special with Phase II.

“Halifax has so much to offer and, with the changing face of the high street, we believe we have a scheme which can meet the demands of both occupiers and their customers.

“This new development can provide up to 12 units in a range of sizes offering an exciting mix of retail, leisure and office uses.”

Michael Small, owner of Pediwear Shoe Centre in the arcade, said “It is good to see that Westgate is not resting on its laurels. This will be a fabulous asset for Halifax.”

The Holdsworth Group is hoping to have the project ready for tenants to move in from early to mid 2022.

The plans approved in 2018 said its vision was to develop the whole of the ‘Westgate Quarter’ into a unique, clearly identifiable retail zone within Halifax town centre.

It will include a mix of shops, offices, and food and drink establishments.

The most significant element is the proposed redevelopment of Horton House, which will be designed to act as an enticing gateway into the quarter from its south-east corner and, in particular, from Horton Street.