Video shows inside new Asda Express shop and petrol station that has opened in Calderdale village

A new Asda Express has opened in Calderdale
By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:25 BST
The site, which was a Co-op shop and petrol station, on Burnley Road is now owned by Asda.

It is one of 116 bought last year, and the Mytholmroyd premises is one of the first 11 to be converted.

Andy Perry vice president of Convenience at Asda, said: “We’re incredibly excited to have brought our Asda value and quality to Mytholmroyd with the conversion of the Co-op site.

"The roll out marks an incredibly exciting moment for our business.”

