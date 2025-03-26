VIDEO: Sowerby Bridge shop left flooded due to burst pipe

A Sowerby Bridge shop has suffered an estimated £10,000 worth of damage after it was flooded.

Samantha’s Balloons and Events, on West Street, was flooded after a pipe burst in the flat above the shop, which sells party essentials such as balloons, cards and gifts.

"I am still offering delivery of balloons to your door and birthday set ups at venues,” said owner Samantha Waggott.

“I’m guessing it will take three to four weeks to get the shop back to some sort of normality.

"I’m asking if local people can support me at this difficult time as I can’t trade or open the shop.”