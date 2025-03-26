VIDEO: Sowerby Bridge shop left flooded due to burst pipe

By Tom Scargill
Published 26th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Sowerby Bridge shop has suffered an estimated £10,000 worth of damage after it was flooded.

Samantha’s Balloons and Events, on West Street, was flooded after a pipe burst in the flat above the shop, which sells party essentials such as balloons, cards and gifts.

"I am still offering delivery of balloons to your door and birthday set ups at venues,” said owner Samantha Waggott.

“I’m guessing it will take three to four weeks to get the shop back to some sort of normality.

"I’m asking if local people can support me at this difficult time as I can’t trade or open the shop.”

Related topics:Sowerby BridgeWest Street
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice