Vocation Brewery partners with the Piece Hall's Loafers Vinyl and Coffee to create new Craft Beer
The brand-new 5.2% pale ale, aptly titled ‘Living the Dream’, features bold notes of grapefruit, orange and lime with a hoppy aroma, making it the perfect choice for both seasoned beer lovers and casual drinkers looking to enjoy a pint in the warm summer months.
To celebrate the launch, 20p from every pint of ‘Living the Dream’ bought from Loafers during a The Piece Hall Trust gig will go directly to Yorkshire Youth & Music, a charity which aims to enhance the lives of young people through the power of music and the arts.
Tom Holmes, Head of Marketing at Vocation Brewery comments: “We’re passionate about making a difference in our community, so we’re thrilled to be partnering with Loafers Vinyl & Coffee. By supporting Yorkshire Youth & Music, we’re helping to provide young people with the opportunity to explore and develop their creative talents.”
Living the Dream is available to purchase from Loafers Vinyl and Coffee at The Piece Hall Trust during a gig, with orders in can format available for collection directly from the Loafers Vinyl and Coffee website.
For further information, please visit www.vocationbrewery.com.
