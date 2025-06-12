WATCH: Halifax's Acapulco nightclub recreates classic TV advert from the 90s
The Acapulco nightclub in Halifax has recreated a classic TV advert from the 1990s to promote their nostalgic day disco.
The Acapulco is hosting a day disco for people aged over 30 on Saturday, June 28, starting at 3pm and finishing at 8pm.
And to promote the event, they have recreated the classic Tango advert from the 1990s to get people in the nostalgic mood, filming their own version in Halifax town centre.
"It started to draw crowds,” said Acapulco owner Simon Jackson. “People were wanting selfies with him.”
