"We are all so proud" - Halifax pub owner delighted after winning prestigious award

The pub was named best for food at the 2022 Great British Pub Awards, the latest in a long line of awards for the business, which was named as the best pub in Yorkshire and the Humber at the National Pub & Bar Awards 2021.

Max Heaton, from the pub, said: “We are all so proud to have won this award.

"Our head chef Will Webster has been pushing the standard of our food since he arrived five years ago and his talent seems to know no limits.

Staff from the Shibden Mill Inn with their award

"Will and his team have worked tirelessly to maintain such high standards.

"Hospitality is a tough industry to work in and moments like this make it all worthwhile.