"We are really sad to go" - Brighouse business to close later this month

Mark Dockery, Jenny Nash and Mark Foster at CW Motors, Rastrick closing down soon

CW Motors in Rastrick will cease trading on December 22, having been in Brighouse since 1985.

Owner Jenny Nash said: "My eldest member of staff is 60 soon and has had enough of being a mechanic, and I didn't want to carry on without him,

"My partner Chris Wells, who sadly passed away in 2014, opened the business in the 1980's, but it's been a struggle since Chris passed away.

"We are really sad to go and I know our customers will be too. We've made some great friends over the years."

Chris opened the business after working in the police force, after which he switched careers following completion of a motor mechanics course.

"New tenants are moving in in January who do car body repairs and engine rebuilds," Jenny added.

