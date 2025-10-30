"We cannot wait to welcome you all," says new landlord at Calderdale pub that is set to re-open "very soon"
The Prospect by Nineteen98, on Prospect Street in Boothtown, closed on Sunday, September 7 after the landlords cited various factors, including rising costs, in the decision not to renew their lease.
But a new landlord says he is in the process of re-opening the pub, and that an exact date will be revealed soon for when it will be back open.
Posting on Facebook, he said: “Good afternoon everyone, first of all let me introduce myself, my name is Jonny I am going to be your new landlord here at The Prospect.
"Keep your eyes peeled over the coming days for our exact opening date but we hope to be re-open very soon.
"I am bringing with me an experienced team that will deliver the best service possible to you and we cannot wait to welcome you all.”