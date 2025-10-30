"We cannot wait to welcome you all," says new landlord at Calderdale pub that is set to re-open "very soon"

By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Oct 2025, 15:36 GMT
Town Profile: Halifax
A Halifax pub that closed last month is set to re-open “very soon” with a new landlord.

The Prospect by Nineteen98, on Prospect Street in Boothtown, closed on Sunday, September 7 after the landlords cited various factors, including rising costs, in the decision not to renew their lease.

But a new landlord says he is in the process of re-opening the pub, and that an exact date will be revealed soon for when it will be back open.

Posting on Facebook, he said: “Good afternoon everyone, first of all let me introduce myself, my name is Jonny I am going to be your new landlord here at The Prospect.

The Prospect Inn

"Keep your eyes peeled over the coming days for our exact opening date but we hope to be re-open very soon.

"I am bringing with me an experienced team that will deliver the best service possible to you and we cannot wait to welcome you all.”

