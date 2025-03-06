"We don't feel we've been listened to" - Business owners raise concerns over redevelopment plans for Brighouse town centre

Business owners in Brighouse

Concerned business owners in Brighouse are appealing for Calderdale Council to reconsider their plans for tranforming the centre of the town.

Under the plans, which will see £19m spent on the town centre, the council says it wants to address traffic circulation, create more public green space and access to the canalside.

New landscaping will be added, says the council, with safe routes for walking and cycling, wider footpaths, new pedestrian areas on Commercial Street and Bethel Street; and a new public space in Thornton Square.

The council says it hopes to increase the time people spend in Brighouse and the amount spent in shops, cafes, and restaurants.

An artist's impression of how Commercial Street will look

But local business owners have expressed their concerns with some aspects of the proposals.

Oliver Blackburn, from Websters Distinctive Furniture on Commercial Street, has been round 40 local businesses and says only a handful are fully supportive of the plans, and has also organised a petition to raise concerns which has been signed by more than 50 business owners.

Oliver said: "We're not against them spending money in Brighouse.

"It's not that we don't want any improvements at all, but the main elements we're opposed to are the pedestrianisation of the free streets in Brighouse and dividing the town into two for traffic.

An artist's impression of how Bethel Street will look

"There'll be a Zone A and a Zone B and to get from one to the other in a car you'll have to come out of the town and back in again, passing supermarkets on the way, which means you're potentially losing customers.

"I've suggested ideas around that, like pedestrianising it on weekends or evenings.

"We don't feel we've been listened to.

"We feel Brighouse's unique selling point is you can quickly go in and do your shopping, and a lot of our customers travel by car, especially those who are elderly.

"We want more parking spaces, not less, which is the other point we're against.

"Outside our shop, on the plans, they're removing the parking bays to be loading and deliveries only."

Oliver fears that people could be deterred from going into the town because they can't access it as easily as before, and will go elsewhere.

"At the minute, you can drive into Brighouse, park outside our shop on Commercial Street, go to Boots for a prescription, you might see something in a shop window and buy it," he said.

"But if you want a loaf of bread from Hartley's, which is the other side of town, under these plans you'd have to drive round and onto the Lüdenscheid Link and the Tesco roundabout and you might think 'I'm not going to Hartley's for my bread, I'll go to Tesco's or Sainsbury's', because you pass them both on the way.

"Because you'd be splitting the town into two zones, you're making it more difficult to get from one to the other.

"They're saying it's because Brighouse is a rat run, but can they not use speed bumps or speed cameras?

"There's no evidence to support the pedestrianisation.

"Brighouse isn't a destination town, we don't have the Piece Hall like Halifax.

"Elland has had this pedestrianisation but I've heard from people there who are trying to reverse it because shop owners aren't happy with it."

Oliver says he has requested a face-to-face meeting with council representatives so business owners can present their concerns in person.

"We want to be listened to and for them to consider our points," he added.

"We don't want pedestrianisation all the time and we don't want a reduction of on-street parking.

"This is the first time we've had hard copies posted through the shop, everything's been online up until now.

"So it's the first time some shopkeepers have seen it."

John Buxton, 80, who has run Rycorn Wholeoods Ltd on Bethel Street for nearly 30 years, shares Oliver's concerns

"The beauty of Brighouse is it's easy to get into," he said.

"If you go to Halifax, you have to drive round to find somewhere to park, but with Brighouse, you're straight off the motorway and to a car park.

"It's level and it's flat, but instead of promoting these benefits, we're knocking them back.

"As I understand the plan, no heavy goods vehicles would be allowed in the town centre, but businesses, mine included, need them to deliver our stock.

"I'd have to drive right round town to park my car at the back of the shop.

"They want to get rid of cars in the town centre, but I've been there over 25 years and I can't remember anyone being run over.

"We need sit down and discuss all this, it hasn't been thought out or properly consulted about.

"I understand it's not an easy thing to do but there's been no consultation."

John added: "A lot of people come to Brighouse who can't walk very far, a lot of people with blue badges, but on-street parking with blue badges is going to be restricted to certain areas.

"It's going to be a deterrant. If you want to go to where Wilkinson's was, then put some money in the bank, you'd have to come out of the town and drive right round again.

"We're supposed to be saving the environment but this is going to make it worse.

"Consultation is by far the best way to sort things out but we've not been consulted and this will deter people from coming to Brighouse."

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “Brighouse is benefitting from over £19million of government investment, supporting five separate Brighouse Deal projects, all aiming to make the town a more attractive place for people to shop, spend time and spend money.

“The Brighouse Deal is coordinated by the Brighouse Town Deal Board, a group of representatives from the local community and business working to achieve the ambitions for the town. We work closely with the board and continue to support the development and delivery of plans, which have been shaped by local feedback from consultation events and regular engagement.

“Together we share a commitment to the future of Brighouse, supporting the Council’s priorities for thriving towns and creating healthier places where people want to live, work, do business and visit. We understand the importance of the town’s retail offer and plans to enhance the town’s retail and leisure opportunities aim to make it safe and sustainable for people to enjoy the town centre. By creating attractive, inclusive, and accessible public spaces, we can improve the town centre environment, subsequently supporting the great local businesses.

“As work on the town deal progresses, we’re continuing to work closely with businesses and organisations in the town. Informal engagement on traffic regulation orders has taken place ahead of a formal Traffic Regulation Order consultation.

“Work to transform the market is progressing well and the Brighouse town centre works are starting soon. We’re confident that the Brighouse Town Deal projects together will transform the town centre over the coming years to create an even better Brighouse.”

Coun Blagbrough, co-chair of the Brighouse Town Deal Board, said: “The Brighouse Town Deal projects have been discussed, developed and consulted on for over five years and, in that time, a huge range of views have been taken on board. As a Board, made up of political, community and business representatives, we continue to listen as we get closer to the start of the transformation work in the town centre and balance the competing demands of some who are asking for more pedestrianisation and some who are asking for less.

“The Town Deal investment, funded by UK Government and delivered by Calderdale Council and the Town Deal Board, is all about making town centres fit for the future with a focus on people not vehicles, and this is what the Brighouse projects are aiming to achieve. The detailed plans continue to evolve, and indeed they have already developed to provide more parking within the town centre for shoppers alongside the overarching commitment to creating more attractive, safer, less polluted streets for shoppers and visitors to enjoy.

“We continue to listen to the views of businesses and residents, and we know that not everyone will be happy with every proposal, but we all share a vision to make Brighouse – a town which has proved hugely resilient in recent years compared to many other similar towns – as strong, attractive and vibrant as possible long into the future.”