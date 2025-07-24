Councillors have been asked what support Halifax town centre’s businesses are being offered as months of roadworks not due to finish until summer 2028 continue to hit their trade.

As reported by the Courier, many traders have voiced concern about the drop in footfall they have seen since work to overhaul the way people travel around the town centre started more than a year ago.

Some have said the disruption is even casting doubt on the ability of their businesses to survive.

The work, once finished, should provide “more space for people to move around and enjoy the town”, says Calderdale Council.

Roadworks at North Bridge

But at a council meeting last week, concerns were raised about how people keep their businesses going in the meantime.

Coun Joe Thompson of Town ward asked: “One only has to look out of the windows in the town hall to see a road currently being dug up.

"I welcome our ambition for the borough and the tens of millions of pounds of investment being brought into Halifax town centre.

"However, during the disruption we also have a duty to our small businesses, who are the lifeblood of our towns.

Work has been ongoing, including at the former Bull Green roundabout in Halifax town centre.

"My question is, therefore, what support is the council offering to businesses affected by highways schemes and capital projects, particularly in Halifax town centre?”

In its response, the council said the work currently underway is part of a multi-million pound investment in the town which will “bring a wide range of benefits to businesses and people living, working, visiting and travelling around the town centre once complete”.

"It is an ambitious project which is due to be completed by summer 2028 and to help minimise disruption, we’re completing the work in three consecutive sections: western, eastern, and central corridors,” the response continued.

Coun Thompson was told there is a free shuttle bus operating and contractor Galliford Try is “working hard to ensure that clear and effective signage is in place on site, including improved directional signage to promote ‘Open for Business’ messaging across key entry points”.

"The project appointed a dedicated public liaison officer to work closely with businesses and respond to any construction and disruption queries,” the response also said.

"The public liaison officer is in regular contact with Halifax BID and have hosted several collaborative drop-in sessions to listen and act on concerns raised.

"Our Tourism and Visitor Economy Service have also been working with Halifax BID to promote businesses through social media activities."

The town centre project includes an anti-clockwise bus loop being implemented around the town and Bull Green roundabout removed altogether and replaced with a traffic-signalised junction.

Market Street and part of Northgate will be pedestrianised, and a new public space will be created outside Square Chapel and Halifax Central Library.

‘Welcoming gateways’ will be created for people as they enter and leave the town centre at Bull Green and Wards End, while road and junction layouts are changing in a bid to make walking, cycling and public transport routes easier and safer.