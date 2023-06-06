'We know many people will be gutted' says popular Halifax cafe team as business goes up for sale

Cafe at 19, on Boothtown Road in Boothtown, will stay open as usual until it is sold.

The team, who have run it for the last six years, say they have decided it is time to “slow down and take a step back”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been a pleasure serving you all and we will miss each and every single one of you,” they posted on social media.

Cafe at 19 in Boothtown

"And we can’t thank you enough for making our business such a success.

"We know many people are gonna be gutted, and so are we - this is why it wasn’t an easy decision to make.

“But I’m sure somebody can fill our place in your bellies and carry on progressing the business - or maybe even start something new from scratch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added they have attracted many returning and loyal customers and built up a good reputation. They have also added a delivery service to the business.