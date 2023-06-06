News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested

'We know many people will be gutted' says popular Halifax cafe team as business goes up for sale

The team who run a well-liked Halifax cafe are putting the business up for sale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

Cafe at 19, on Boothtown Road in Boothtown, will stay open as usual until it is sold.

The team, who have run it for the last six years, say they have decided it is time to “slow down and take a step back”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It has been a pleasure serving you all and we will miss each and every single one of you,” they posted on social media.

Cafe at 19 in BoothtownCafe at 19 in Boothtown
Cafe at 19 in Boothtown
Most Popular

"And we can’t thank you enough for making our business such a success.

"We know many people are gonna be gutted, and so are we - this is why it wasn’t an easy decision to make.

“But I’m sure somebody can fill our place in your bellies and carry on progressing the business - or maybe even start something new from scratch.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added they have attracted many returning and loyal customers and built up a good reputation. They have also added a delivery service to the business.

Anyone interested in buying the cafe can message them on Facebook or call 07505 149551.

Read More
HERE
Related topics:CafeHalifaxFacebook