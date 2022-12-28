'We look forward to welcoming you back many more times in 2023': Brighouse sees town centre footfall increase by 19 per cent during the past year
Brighouse is outperforming similar towns and cities across the country in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, according to analysis of new data from the town’s business improvement district (BID).
In the latest data available for the six months between May and October, there was a 19 per cent increase in footfall to the town centre compared to the same period in 2021, with a total of nearly three million visits.
As well as more visits, more people are spending longer in Brighouse. The data shows four in ten town centre visits are now of over 40 minutes and, of those, half are spending over an hour in the town centre’s growing number of leisure and hospitality venues.
There is also increasing loyalty towards the town centre from visitors. In October this year, the average number of visits made by a person who came to the town was 6.2, compared to 4.3 in the same month of 2021.
The information comes from Place Informatics, who provide footfall and behaviour insight based on anonymous use of data from visitors.
It has been analysed by the town’s BID, which represents all businesses in the town centre who are automatically members of the organisation, with voluntary membership also open to those outside the town centre boundary.
Lesley Adams, co-chair of Brighouse BID and owner of Simply Flowers on Commercial Street, said: “Over the past three years, every business in every town centre has faced huge challenges but we should be proud that Brighouse is bouncing back faster and stronger than many - a testament to the determination of the owners and staff of every shop, office, café, restaurant and venue.
“As restrictions lifted, 2022 has seen our BID team finally able to organise more activities that have proved hugely successful at bringing people back into Brighouse.
"From the Christmas Market to the Halloween Trail, 1940s Weekend to the Jubilee Celebrations, Dinosaur Fortnight and our Artisan Markets, we can see the importance of these events at making our town a destination town.
“Thank you to every single person and family who have come to Brighouse at any point this year, and we look forward to welcoming you back many more times in 2023.”