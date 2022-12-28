In the latest data available for the six months between May and October, there was a 19 per cent increase in footfall to the town centre compared to the same period in 2021, with a total of nearly three million visits.

As well as more visits, more people are spending longer in Brighouse. The data shows four in ten town centre visits are now of over 40 minutes and, of those, half are spending over an hour in the town centre’s growing number of leisure and hospitality venues.

There is also increasing loyalty towards the town centre from visitors. In October this year, the average number of visits made by a person who came to the town was 6.2, compared to 4.3 in the same month of 2021.

Artisan Market in Brighouse town centre

The information comes from Place Informatics, who provide footfall and behaviour insight based on anonymous use of data from visitors.

It has been analysed by the town’s BID, which represents all businesses in the town centre who are automatically members of the organisation, with voluntary membership also open to those outside the town centre boundary.

Lesley Adams, co-chair of Brighouse BID and owner of Simply Flowers on Commercial Street, said: “Over the past three years, every business in every town centre has faced huge challenges but we should be proud that Brighouse is bouncing back faster and stronger than many - a testament to the determination of the owners and staff of every shop, office, café, restaurant and venue.

“As restrictions lifted, 2022 has seen our BID team finally able to organise more activities that have proved hugely successful at bringing people back into Brighouse.

Brighouse’s Dinosaur Fortnight in the summer

"From the Christmas Market to the Halloween Trail, 1940s Weekend to the Jubilee Celebrations, Dinosaur Fortnight and our Artisan Markets, we can see the importance of these events at making our town a destination town.

