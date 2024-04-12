Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We Love Desserts is opening on Boothtown Road on Monday, April 15 offering ice-cream and other delicious puddings.

Opening day will see it throw open its doors at 6pm and then it will be open seven days a week from 5pm until 1am.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...