We Love Desserts: New ice-cream and pudding parlour that delivers to your door opening in Halifax

Sweet-toothed Halifax residents are in for a treat thanks to a new venture.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Apr 2024, 17:53 BST
We Love Desserts is opening on Boothtown Road on Monday, April 15 offering ice-cream and other delicious puddings.

Opening day will see it throw open its doors at 6pm and then it will be open seven days a week from 5pm until 1am.

As well as selling desserts to take away, people will be able to order to have treats delivered to their door from Friday, April 19 by calling 01422 485648.

